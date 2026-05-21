Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Samantha Barrass says she will support the board to ensure a smooth handover. Supplied

The head of the Financial Markets Authority will not seek re-appointment at the end of her five-year term in January 2027.

The FMA said Samantha Barrass was “unlikely” to seek another term due to “emerging family needs in the UK”.

Acting chair Steven Bardy said Barrass advised the board of her intention at the end of last year.

The announcement comes less than a month after the FMA’s chair Craig Stobo stepped down after an independent review found his public commentary failed to meet the standards of political neutrality expected of the head of an independent regulator.

Bardy said Barrass provided “strong leadership” at the FMA.

Barrass said she would provide her “full support” to the board and FMA to ensure a “smooth handover”.

“There is much to do as we continue to deliver against the priorities in our Financial Conduct Report,” she said.

The FMA said it would begin the search for a new chief executive “shortly”.

During her tenure, the FMA faced falling confidence levels across some metrics. However, the regulator noted some improvement last year.

Prior to joining the FMA in 2022, Barrass had numerous regulatory and executive roles in the United Kingdom, and was also the head of the financial regulator in Gibraltar until 2019.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/financial-markets-authority-head-samantha-barrass-will-not-seek-reappointment/