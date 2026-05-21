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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have helped a pair to court after they were caught helping themselves in Epsom this morning.

At around 4.24am, Police responded to a report about a burglary in progress on Kipling Avenue.

“A resident had noticed two people were attempting to break into a neighbour’s address and called 111,” Auckland City East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Tony Ngau Chun says.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the report and was soon overhead in Epsom.

“The pair were soon in Eagle’s sights and were seen loading up a vehicle with property and driving away.”

Information was relayed to responding Police units on the ground.

The SUV the pair were travelling in was seen stopping in the nearby area.

“Police have descended on the man and woman, blocking in the vehicle and preventing them from going anywhere further,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

The 41-year-old male driver and 38-year-old female passenger were both arrested.

Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says further checks established the licence plates on their vehicle had very recently been stolen from another vehicle parked in Epsom.

The pair will appear in the Auckland District Court today jointly charged with two counts of burglary, theft-ex car, and receiving stolen property.

“Police acknowledge our community for assisting us in reporting offending taking place in their neighbour, enabling us to respond promptly,” he says.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/pair-arrested-after-early-morning-burglary/