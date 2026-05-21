New Zealand boxer David Nyika on fiancée’s cancer fight

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Source: Radio New Zealand

David Nyika will headline a Duco card on 8 August in an IBF cruiserweight world title eliminator with New Zealand-born Australian Floyd Masson. Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Kiwi boxer David Nyika is relieved to have a more tangible fight on his hands.

The Olympic medalist was forced from the ring and thrust into a life-changing battle in 2025.

His fiancée, Lexi Thornberry, was diagnosed with head and neck cancer at just 24.

It would test Nyika like no fight had before.

“It was pretty grim. It was a pretty grim six months. But this is my greatest achievement to date, saving Lex’s life, and I think it will always be up there as a huge achievement for me. It’s a matter of doing all the small things, whether you want to do them or not. Inspiration and motivation are so fleeting, but discipline is where champions are made.”

Thornberry recently finished six months of radiation therapy.

“She’s on the up now. And that has kind of relieved me of a lot of that pressure because I was the rock. I worked really, really hard to make that journey as palatable as possible for Lex. A lot of character building. I feel like I’ve grown up a bit in the last six months. It’s kind of put everything into perspective. I know I’ve got one life to live and I’m going to live it to the fullest and do everything I can to make it a good life.”

With Thornberry’s health improving, Nyika is ready to return.

“It was not the time-out that I wanted but yeah, good to be back.”

David Nyika celebrates with his WBO Asia Pacific Junior Heavyweight Title belt in 2024. Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Nyika will headline a Duco card on 8 August in an IBF cruiserweight world title eliminator with New Zealand-born Australian Floyd Masson.

Having grown up together in Waikato, the pair share plenty of mutual respect.

“You see guys like Floyd who have worked their way to where he is today purely through hard work and dedication and resilience. I believe I’m a more talented fighter. I like him, but in a way that you want to punch your older brother. I think it’s a fun fight for both of us.”

Nyika is well aware of the threat the veteran possesses, having won the IBO cruiserweight crown in 2023.

“It’s going to be hard, he is such a tough guy and a smooth operator in terms of going to the deep end. He’s fluent. For me , just being myself will be enough.”

It was a tough 2025 for Nyika, who also suffered his first career loss, a brutal KO at the hands of Jai Opetaia.

Nyika said he still regrets entering a fire-fight with the unbeaten Opetaia.

“We just started fighting. But I was expecting him to fade in the mid-round so obviously didn’t make it that far. But I backed myself. I backed my fitness.”

However, the belt Nyika was fighting for that night is now in his sights again, after Opetaia opted to sign with Dana White’s rebel boxing league Zuffa.

He was stripped of the IBF title as a result.

For the number five ranked Nyika, a victory over the number six ranked Masson would guarantee the top IBF ranking and a second tilt at the title.

“It’s funny how it works out, eh?”

Despite his admiration for Masson, Nyika said he will be able to flick the switch and find the finish.

“We’ll put our differences aside on the night and we’ll go toe-to-toe because I know that’s what he’s all about. He loves it. And I love it too.”

Nyika vs Masson

IBF Cruiserweight World Title eliminator

Saturday 8 August, 2026

Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/new-zealand-boxer-david-nyika-on-fiancees-cancer-fight/