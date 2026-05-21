Whānau grieve mother and daughter who died in Christchurch house fire

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Rose-Maree, 23, and Sapphire-Hope, 3, died after a fire tore through their home. Supplied

A heartbroken Christchurch family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old with an infectious smile that lit up a room, and her mother with a heart of gold.

Sapphire-Hope Couch, 3, died after a fire tore a Mairehau home last Thursday.

Her mother Rose-Maree Couch died in hospital the following day surrounded by her family.

The Whitehall Street fire is not believed to be suspicious but police are yet to confirm its cause.

Couch’s four other young children sustained injuries in the blaze.

The victims’ family has issued a statement describing their immense loss and thanking Shane Hall, the father of two of the surviving children, who “risked his own life and bravely rescued all four children from the house, bringing them to safety”.

“Words cannot truly express how grateful we are. In our eyes you are a hero. Please know how deeply we love and appreciate you and that we will always stand beside you and support you through this time,” the family said.

Sapphire-Hope, who was known as Sapphy, and Rose-Maree were deeply loved, the family said.

“Sapphy had an infectious smile that could light up any room. She was full of personality, definitely the boss among her siblings, and had so much sass. She loved spending one-on-one time with her parents, especially cuddles and sneaking treats from the chocolate stash.

“Rose had a heart of gold and was always there to offer support, kindness, or a listening ear to anyone in need. Gentle and quiet by nature, she was also fiercely protective of her children and devoted to those she loved.

“Rose-Maree and Sapphy meant everything to our family and to the many people whose lives they touched. Jamie is devastated to have lost his partner and daughter that he loved so deeply. Shane is profoundly saddened that his children have lost their mother and sibling, and Rose’s parents Shiree and Neville are also facing the heartbreaking loss of their precious daughter and granddaughter.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our whānau and we are still coming to terms with this sudden and devastating loss.”

The family thanked emergency services for their efforts.

A Givealittle page had been set up for the family as the home was uninsured and the family had lost everything.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the kindness, love, and messages of support we have received from the community. It means more to us than words can say,” the family said.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has generously donated to the Givealittle page. These funds will help cover the shortfall from the double funeral, with the remaining funds to be placed into a trust for the four surviving children to support their future.”

Neighbours told RNZ of the chaos that erupted after the fire took hold of the home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said the fire was “a heartbreaking tragedy for the whānau”.

“Police extend our deepest sympathies as they navigate this devastating time.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/whanau-grieve-mother-and-daughter-who-died-in-christchurch-house-fire/