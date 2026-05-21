Health professionals, border officials on alert for diphtheria amid outbreak in Australia

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The best protection against the infection is immunisation (file image). MARIJAN MURAT / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Healthcare professionals and border agencies are on alert for diphtheria entering New Zealand as an outbreak in Australia grows.

About 230 cases have been reported so far this year across Australia.

On Thursday, the federal government unveiled a $7.2 million package for more diphtheria vaccines, while authorities are still working for autopsy results on a death reportedly caused by the disease.

New Zealand’s director of public health Dr Corina Grey said the risk of diphtheria infection in New Zealand was low.

But in response to the outbreak in Australia, Health New Zealand has issued a public health advisory to healthcare professionals and an advisory to border agencies.

“The advisories are asking health professionals and border officials to be alert for diphtheria in returning travellers from Australia and areas where the disease is endemic, including Asia and the South Pacific.”

The Ministry of Health was in regular contact with Australian health authorities about potential health threats, including diphtheria, she said.

“The best protection against diphtheria is immunisation. In New Zealand the vaccines that protect against diphtheria are given as part of the childhood immunisation programme.

“Our child immunisations rates are improving with 82.9 percent of children fully immunised at 24 months as of 31 December 2025.”

Diphtheria often begins with mild, cold-like symptoms but could quickly become severe. Common symptoms included sore throat and mild fever.

Once one of the biggest killers of children in New Zealand, the last case of respiratory diphtheria was in 1998.

Immunisation was the most effective protection, the health ministry said, with vaccination free for children as part of the childhood immunisation programme at six weeks, three months, and five months.

Boosters were also delivered at four years and 11 years.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/health-professionals-border-officials-on-alert-for-diphtheria-amid-outbreak-in-australia/