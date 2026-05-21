Move-on orders pass first reading

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Source: New Zealand Government

Legislation which provides Police with the power to issue move-on orders as a tool to deal with disorderly behaviour in public places has passed first reading in Parliament today, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Our government is committed to fixing the basics in law and order, and building a future where everyone feels safe to visit, work and live in our central cities.

“Our streets and town centres have endured unprecedented levels of disruption in recent years. Many people no longer want to be there. Businesses, residents and visitors are paying the price.

“You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who lives, works or visits our city centres that hasn’t witnessed disorderly behaviour. That’s why so many people and central city businesses support move-on orders. Many are just trying to make a living, but have to face disruptive people camped outside their store, day in day out.

“We currently have many tools to help those who are in need, including access to one of the most generous welfare systems in the world, but we have limited tools to deal with disorderly behaviour. It means many disruptive, distressing, and potentially harmful acts can occur before police officers have any means of intervention. This legislation changes that.

“There has been much said about this legislation, so let me set the record straight, the Government has no policy to criminalise homelessness.

“What we do have, is a policy to give Police the power to issue move-on orders to people displaying disorderly behaviour in public places. Only people who refuse those orders, will face prosecution. A move-on order is not a criminal charge.

“This is about reclaiming our streets and our city centres for the enjoyment of everybody.”

Under this legislation Police will have the power to issue move-on orders to people who are:

Displaying disorderly, disruptive, threatening or intimidating behaviour.

Obstructing or impeding someone entering a business.

Breaching the peace.

All forms of begging.

Rough sleeping.

Behaviour indicating an intent to inhabit a public place.

These orders will:

Require a person to leave a specified area for a specified amount of time, up to 24 hours.

Require a person to move on a reasonable distance from the area, as specified by the constable.

Apply to people aged 14 or older.

Be issued in writing or electronically, as is operationally appropriate.

“New Zealanders are fair-minded people, and our culture is one where we seek to help those who are in need. But that doesn’t mean we should accept our city centres, particularly our showcase tourist spots, as places of intimidation and dysfunction.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/move-on-orders-pass-first-reading/