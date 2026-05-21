Police warning after tourist convicted of painting scam

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Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Police are warning of scams from overseas visitors after a tourist from the UK swindled tens of thousands of dollars from a couple.

It is the 14th prosecution in the past three years by the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit of a foreign national for a scam.

Andrew Yeshua Glauberman, 21, pleaded guilty to two fraud offences and a handful of shoplifting offences.

His associate, 29-year-old Thomas Jay Taylor, had a warrant issued for his arrest for obtaining by deception.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said the pair dropped a flyer in a mailbox advertising a fake painting company called Everlast Home Improvements.

“Unfortunately, the unassuming victims have engaged the services of the bogus company and handed over $27,000 as a deposit.”

While an associate turned up the following day, he only carried out a lazy sanding job on the exterior, he said.

Bolton was keen to hear from anyone in Auckland or further afield who may have received such a flyer and handed over money.

“If you haven’t received the services that you’ve put a deposit down on, it’s highly likely you’ve been scammed and we need to hear from you.”

Bolton said the Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Unit arrested Glauberman and his associate for five shoplifting offences and obtaining by deception at a Manukau hardware store.

Glauberman would remain in custody until he is sentenced on 11 September, Bolton added.

“If Taylor returns to New Zealand, he will receive a welcoming committee from New Zealand Police and he will be arrested.”

Bolton hoped these charges would send a message to foreign nationals who thought New Zealand was a soft target.

Other scams have included “ghost-tapping” of stolen credit cards, impersonating the police, text messaging, foreign exchange, blessing, term deposits and travelling – including deposits for roof and paint work.

Bolton said most offenders faced jail time and ultimately removal from the country.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/police-warning-after-tourist-convicted-of-painting-scam/