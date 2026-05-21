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Source: New Zealand Government

A major step forward for waste reduction was marked today with the official opening of a new construction and demolition (C&D) processing facility in Porirua, Environment Minister Nicola Grigg says.

“This is a significant milestone for the Wellington region, providing practical solutions to reduce waste to landfill, while supporting a more sustainable construction sector.”

The $5.3 million facility has been supported with $2 million from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund, as well as contributions from Porirua City Council, Hutt City Council, Kāpiti Coast District Council and Waste Co.

“This project is exactly the kind of initiative the Waste Minimisation Fund is designed to support and, importantly, will make a lasting difference for waste management across Porirua, Hutt City and the Kāpiti Coast.

Ms Grigg says the Government is committed to supporting initiatives that reduce waste and improve how it’s managed.

“By investing in infrastructure like this, we are helping to divert tonnes of waste, reduce emissions associated with waste, and build a more efficient economy.”

“This project shows what can be achieved through collaboration between councils, industry, and central government. It’s a win for the environment, the local economy, and future generations.

“We’re fixing the basics and building the future by investing in environmental tools that help councils, communities, and industry to take action where it matters most,” Ms Grigg says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/porirua-facility-opens-to-boost-recycling-and-reduce-construction-waste/