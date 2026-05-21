EPA seeks feedback on bifenthrin insecticide proposals

Source: Environmental Protection Authority



The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is calling for submissions on a proposal to restrict the use of insecticides containing bifenthrin.

The public consultation runs from 21 May – 21 July 2026.

Bifenthrin is used on a wide range of crops, including kiwifruit, squash, vegetable brassicas, and tomatoes, to control insects. It is also used to treat timber, for professional pest management, biosecurity, and as an insecticide in and around the home and garden as a targeted spot spray.

The EPA is reassessing the use of bifenthrin and has identified serious environmental risks from some uses, particularly to the aquatic environment.

Dr Shaun Presow, Acting Hazardous Substances Applications Manager, says bifenthrin poses significant risks to fish and aquatic invertebrates, birds, and non-target insects, including bees, when sprayed extensively on crops.

“In the risk assessments we’ve modelled, this spray can drift and enter nearby waterways, which is of concern to the EPA.”

Currently, bifenthrin substances may be sprayed on crops over large areas by wide dispersive methods, such as agricultural boom sprayers or air blast methods using a-high powered fan to propel spray on to foliage.

The EPA proposes prohibiting the use of bifenthrin by wide-dispersive application methods. An exception could be made for biosecurity uses, where additional controls would manage any risks to the environment and to bystanders.

“Many non-agricultural uses we’ve modelled do not show significant risk to people or the environment so we’re not looking to restrict those uses,” says Dr Presow.

“We are proposing some changes to the labels for products with bifenthrin to make users aware of risks of paraesthesia, the sensation of pins and needles, and the risks to bees.”

Alternative insecticides are available to replace most agricultural uses of bifenthrin.

Dr Presow says, “In this consultation we’re looking for feedback on the risk assessments we’ve done, on the costs and benefits of use, the economic impacts of restricting use as proposed, potential alternatives that may have a lower impact on the environment, and from Māori on potential benefits or concerns.”