Budget 2026: What is Needed Is A Budget That Listens

Source: Hapai Te Hauora



The past year has pushed many whānau to their limits. Rising living costs, housing stress, severe weather events and ongoing inequities continue to place pressure on communities already carrying the weight of stretched systems. And yet communities continue to respond – supporting each other, stepping up during crises and leading solutions often before public services do.

As the Government prepares to deliver Budget 2026, Hāpai Te Hauora is calling for a budget that listens. One that responds to what communities are already telling us and backs the approaches already making a difference.

Protecting Our Mokopuna: National SUDI Prevention

The earliest days shape lifelong health and wellbeing. Investing early in pēpi and whānau builds stronger foundations for healthier futures.

Hāpai Te Hauora is calling for:

Comprehensive support through the first 100 sleeps covering safe sleep, feeding, whānau wellbeing, and infant health.

A universal safe sleep package, ensuring every whānau can access a safe sleep space of their choice, whether a wahakura, Pēpi-Pod, or bassinet, alongside trusted support.

Funded kaupapa Māori antenatal programme including antenatal education, childbirth education, and wahakura weaving.

Climate resilience and healthier communities

Recent weather events have shown marae and local communities are often first responders during emergencies.

Environmental health is public health.

Hāpai Te Hauora is calling for:

Dedicated funding for Māori-led climate resilience and emergency preparedness, recognising the role marae and communities already play during crises.

Increased investment in flood preparedness and recovery for vulnerable communities susceptible to major flood events.

Warm homes and winter wellness

Warm, dry and healthy homes are essential for wellbeing. No whānau should have to choose between heating and food.

Invest in Māori-led, community-based hubs providing integrated vaccination, nutrition, and energy support.

Investment in Māori-led housing initiatives that increase housing supply, improve quality of housing, and put downward pressure on housing costs.

Expand insulation and heating subsidies specifically for in need whānau to ensure resilient, healthy homes.

To prioritise tamariki by continuing to ensure all schools provide high-quality, nutritious meals that support learning, development, and lifelong health.

Backing Māori-led solutions and healthier communities

Communities already know what works for their people.

Short-term funding cycles create instability and make it harder for communities to deliver long-term solutions.

Funding certainty for Māori-led services allows providers and communities to plan sustainably, respond locally and focus on prevention rather than crisis response.

Hāpai Te Hauora is calling for:

Investment that supports trusted community leadership and local decision-making that is already delivering solutions.

Community-led strategies that reduce alcohol, gambling, tobacco and unhealthy food harm

“The past few years have shown us that communities are already leading many of these solutions,” says Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Jacqui Harema.

“What we need now is long-term investment that backs prevention, strengthens resilience, and supports whānau before crisis point.”

Budget 2026 is an opportunity to invest earlier, respond smarter, and back what communities already know works.