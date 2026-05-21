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Source: New Zealand Government

The New Zealand Defence Force has joined a new multi-national initiative led by Norway to train Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel in Poland, Defence Minister Chris Penk says.

“New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion,” Mr Penk says.

“The defence of Ukraine, its interests, and its values has significant security implications far beyond Europe, including in our Indo-Pacific region.

“That is why our NZDF personnel will deploy to Poland to take part in a multi-national training initiative called Operation LEGIO.”

Operation LEGIO includes personnel from countries including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Ukraine. Poland will continue to play a critical role as both the principal logistical hub for support to Ukraine and a cornerstone of NATO’s eastern flank.

“New Zealand moved swiftly in 2022 to deploy NZDF personnel to Operation INTERFLEX, a United Kingdom–led multinational mission focused on training and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Mr Penk says.

“As Ukraine’s needs change and they request training takes place closer to their borders, we have adapted our contribution to ensure it remains effective, relevant and aligned with our international partners.

“New Zealand’s contribution to Ukraine is highly valued and makes a tangible difference. Our personnel are highly regarded by Ukraine and partner nations for their expertise and professionalism.

“By focusing elements of Operation TĪEKE, the New Zealand Defence Force’s operation to support Ukraine, in Poland and working alongside Norway and other partners, we will continue delivering high-quality training where it is most needed.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/defence-supports-efforts-to-train-ukrainian-military/