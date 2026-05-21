EIT celebrates graduates at Auckland ceremonies

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

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More than 200 graduates crossed the stage at the Aotea Centre this week as EIT celebrated its latest graduating cohort across two ceremonies.

The morning and afternoon ceremonies on Tuesday (May 19) saw 207 learners graduate, including 186 receiving master’s qualifications across a range of disciplines.

EIT Chief Executive Lucy Laitinen, with staff, celebrated Auckland-based graduates this week.

EIT Chief Executive Lucy Laitinen delivered remarks at her first graduation ceremonies for EIT’s Auckland-based graduates since taking on the role and acknowledged the sacrifices many learners had made to reach graduation.

“Many of our graduates left behind families, friends, careers and the familiarity of home to study in New Zealand. Others balanced study alongside work, parenting and the challenges of building a life in a new country,” she said.

“That takes strength. It takes belief in yourself and belief in what education can make possible.”

Lucy said graduation was also an opportunity to recognise the people who had supported learners along the way, including family members and loved ones watching from overseas across different time zones.

Lucy referenced the whakataukī Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini (My strength is not mine alone, but the strength of many).

“None of us reaches moments like this alone. Behind every graduate are families, friends, teachers, classmates, employers and communities who have supported them along the way.”

She also acknowledged EIT’s academic and support staff for helping guide and support learners throughout their studies.

Among those honoured were valedictorians Komal Saddi, who received a Master of Health Science, and Vinodh Dharmarajah, who received a Master of Digital Business.

The Auckland ceremonies followed EIT’s Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay graduation celebrations held earlier this year.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/eit-celebrates-graduates-at-auckland-ceremonies/