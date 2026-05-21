Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Metlink is asking Wellington bus passengers to pay with cash or Snapper cards. SUPPLIED / GWRC

Metlink is asking Wellington bus passengers to pay with cash or Snapper cards after contactless credit and debit card payments stopped working on a number of services.

A spokesperson for the transport provider said they were notified today of a fault with the system, which has only been in place since early March.

They said they were working to apply a software upgrade to fix the problem, but it could take until Monday morning as the solution had to be applied to each affected bus individually.

Metlink senior manager strategy and investments Tim Shackleton apologised for the inconvenience.

“We know more and more of our customers are choosing contactless payments for convenience, so we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause as buses stop accepting contactless payment from this afternoon onwards.

“Our teams are working closely with Snapper to implement a fix as soon as possible. In the meantime, passengers need to use a Snapper card or cash when travelling on our buses.”

Metlink said train and ferry contactless payments remained unaffected.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/contactless-credit-and-debit-payments-on-metlink-services-go-down/