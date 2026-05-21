NRL: NZ Warriors audition new goalkickers after Tanah Boyd’s season-ending injury

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Taine Tuaupiki was first cab off the rank against Brisbane Broncos and suffered the first miss of his first-grade career. Photosport

NRL: NZ Warriors v St George-Illawarra Dragons

Kickoff 7.30pm NZT, Saturday, 23 May

Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

Live blog updates on RNZ

With Tanah Boyd now officially sidelined for the season with a ruptured knee ligament, NZ Warriors must not only settle on a replacement halfback, they must also find another goalkicker.

After a spectacular start to the 2026 NRL campaign, Boyd injured his anterior cruciate ligament early against Brisbane Broncos on Sunday and faces surgery next week, followed by nine months of rehabilitation.

Originally regarded by most as merely keeping the No.7 jersey warm for Luke Metcalf’s return, Boyd’s form was so compelling, it kept the club’s marquee half – who suffered the same injury last year – out of the starting line-up and persuaded him to seek his future elsewhere in 2027.

Veteran utility Te Maire Martin came off the bench and contributed mightily to the Warriors’ 42-12 romp over the defending NRL champions at ‘Magic Round’ and will have first crack as Boyd’s replacement on Saturday against St George-Illawarra Dragons, although Metcalf remains an option beyond that.

Turns out there is also no shortage of volunteers for the kicking chores.

Fullback Taine Tuaupiki immediately stepped into the role against the Broncos, missing his first attempt – a sideline conversion of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s opening try – before slotting his next five.

Inexplicably, five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita assumed the job, banging over a penalty from in front of the posts, before converting Watene-Zelezniak’s second try from the sideline.

“I actually just had a little niggle,” Tuaupiki explained, pointing just below his knee. “When you’ve got other good goalkickers in the team and you’ve got a niggle, you can just dish it over.

“We’re all happy to kick and the same would happen if [Chanel] got a niggle, I’d take over from him.”

Chanel Harris-Tavita was a regular goalkicker early in his NRL career. NRL Photos/Photosport

Until that point, Boyd had taken all but two shots at goal for the Warriors this season, connecting on 70 percent. Veteran Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was allowed to convert a try in his 150th game for the club against Canberra Raiders, while front-rower Jackson Ford was also on target in his 100th NRL appearance against Newcastle Knights.

Across his 19 games for the club over the past two seasons, Boyd had kicked with 73 percent accuracy.

Tuaupiki has kicked spasmodically in his limited first-grade appearances, but that sideline effort against the Broncos was his first miss from 12 attempts (92 percent).

His most memorable goalkicking performance came at 2024 Magic Round, when he converted his own late try for a 22-20 victory over defending champions Penrith Panthers.

Harris-Tavita kicked extensively for the Warriors during his early years in first grade, but hadn’t attempted one since 2024. He has made 65/83 (78 percent) across his career.

“I didn’t know at the time,” coach Andrew Webster reflected on the kicking handover on Sunday. “I thought, ‘What’s Chanel doing?’ but I was very happy when he slotted them over.

“Now we’ve got another headache – we’ve got Chanel who wants to kick goals – so that’s good depth again.”

The kicking ability goes way beyond those two. If Metcalf returns to the starting line-up, he brings a 63/92 (68 percent) return from his 36 games for the club, while centre Adam Pompey proved himself more than useful during the 2024 season and has a 51/68 (75 percent) success rate.

No-one is quite sure who will take the tee first this week.

“We probably haven’t had that discussion yet,” Tuaupiki confirmed. “We’ve got captain’s run tomorrow and that’s when we sit down with the goalkicking coach… we’ll see how we go.”

Meanwhile, the players and staff have supported Boyd, as he comes to grips with his predicament. With his current contract expiring this season, he had reportedly negotiated an extension with the Warriors, but it had not been officially announced before his injury.

Tanah Boyd suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Broncos. AAP / Photosport

“He’s upset,” Webster said. “He’s put a lot of hard work into his game and this club. He’s done a terrific job for us, and he’s done his family and himself really proud.

“He’s gutted, because he’s done all that hard work and will now miss the opportunity, but for a guy who’s gone through what he’s done, I haven’t seen a player go through an ACL and then reconnect with the team so quickly.

“He’s been in our meetings and telling Te Maire, if he needs any reps, he’ll help him with stuff – not physically, but mental reps. He’s been unbelievably good, but you can see the disappointment on his face.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/nrl-nz-warriors-audition-new-goalkickers-after-tanah-boyds-season-ending-injury/