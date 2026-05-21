Central Lower Hutt’s Queens Drive closed as result of police incident

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Queens Drive in central Lower Hutt has been closed while police respond to an incident.

Police aren’t providing details, but say there there is no threat to the public.

Cordons are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/central-lower-hutts-queens-drive-closed-as-result-of-police-incident/