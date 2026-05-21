Central Lower Hutt’s Queens Drive reopens after police incident

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Queens Drive in central Lower Hutt has reopened after an earlier incident.

That incident had been resolved, police said.

The road had earlier been blocked while police were at the scene.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/central-lower-hutts-queens-drive-reopens-after-police-incident/