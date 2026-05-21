Hawke’s Bay mayors ask McCain to pause plant closure

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Will Foley and Hastings mayor Wendy Schollum will be meeting with McCain representatives to discuss the reasons for the company’s closure. LDR

Hawke’s Bay mayors have written to McCain asking the international company to pause its closure of the Hastings processing plant.

More than 100 growers are impacted by McCain closing its frozen vegetable factory in Hastings, a decision the company said it made after reviewing operations and being “unable to identify a sustainable pathway under the current model”.

However, a group of growers are now looking at whether they could take over the processing operation.

Hastings District Mayor Wendy Schollum and Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Will Foley wrote to McCain Foods requesting an eight-week pause on any major changes to the company’s Hawke’s Bay processing plant while growers explore the potential for an independent feasibility study into the future of the sector.

The proposed study would assess whether a viable pathway existed for a grower-owned processing operation that could retain large-scale food manufacturing capability in Hawke’s Bay, and protect the wider economic ecosystem built around McCain’s long-standing presence in the region.

Schollum said the request was intended to allow time for the study to be completed before decisions are made that could limit future opportunities.

“We are asking for a short period to complete the work while the facility remains substantially intact. This will help to determine whether there is a credible commercial pathway forward for the sector,” she said.

It follows a series of meetings between mayors, growers, government ministers and members of parliament.

Foley said the mayors respected McCain’s commercial position and were seeking a constructive and pragmatic process.

“We acknowledge the realities McCain is working through and this request is not intended to challenge the company’s right to make business decisions,” he said.

“However, given the significance of this industry to Hawke’s Bay, we believe there is value in allowing this assessment to be completed before key infrastructure or processing capability is lost.”

The proposed feasibility study would examine infrastructure requirements, market opportunities, logistics, energy and water considerations, workforce needs and overall commercial sustainability.

Government support

Foley and Schollum said government support would be critical to ensuring the work could be undertaken quickly, independently and with the level of commercial and technical rigour required.

“This is a significant piece of work with potentially important implications for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand’s wider food production sector.

“Government support would help ensure growers have access to the expertise and analysis needed to properly assess whether a sustainable long-term future remains possible for the sector,” Foley said.

And they are hopeful, after meeting with central government and MPs from across Parliament in recent weeks.

“These discussions extend well beyond a single processing site. They go to the future of regional manufacturing, grower confidence and New Zealand’s broader food resilience and security,” Schollum said.

The mayors confirmed they remain committed to working collaboratively with growers, government and McCain Foods as discussions continue.

McCain has been contacted for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/hawkes-bay-mayors-ask-mccain-to-pause-plant-closure/