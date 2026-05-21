Synology Launches PAS7700 Optimized Storage System for High-Intensity Data Operation Environments

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2026 – Synology today announced the general availability of PAS7700, the company’s first active-active, all flash NVMe storage system. Built for mission-critical workloads, PAS7700 delivers enterprise-grade performance, uninterrupted resilience, and optimized operational efficiency.

Synology PAS7700 delivers ultra-high performance, active-active availability and sub-millisecond latency for mission-critical workloads.

As AI, data analytics, and virtualization platforms continue to reshape how Singapore enterprises operate their IT infrastructure, storage is no longer merely a place to keep data. It has become the foundation behind core operational applications. As a result, organizations are placing greater demands on access speed, service continuity, and long-term operational stability. This is also why enterprises are increasingly seeking high-performance storage platforms that can maintain reliable operations over time.

“PAS7700 reflects Synology’s 25+ years of experience in storage and our close collaboration with enterprise customers to address evolving requirements for high availability, performance, and scalability,” said Bie-i Chu, Executive Vice President of the Synology NAS Group. “After a year of extensive real-world validation through our enterprise proof-of-concept program, PAS7700 is field-proven to deliver high reliability and performance, while helping customers lower total cost of ownership (TCO).”

A Storage Platform for Mission-Critical Systems

PAS7700 is equipped with dual controllers and 48 NVMe SSD bays in a 4U chassis, and can scale up to 1.65 PB of raw storage capacity with up to seven expansion units. The system supports both file and block storage and offers broad protocol support, including NVMe-oF, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, SMB, and NFS.

With up to 2,048 GB of memory* and 100GbE networking, PAS7700 delivers up to 2 million IOPS, latency of under 1 millisecond and sequential throughput of up to 30 GB/s.

PAS7700 is designed for environments that require real-time data processing, such as virtualization, databases and large-scale data processing environments. It also targets performance-intensive and always-on workloads such as VDI, EDA and AI.

In addition, the solution is well suited for organizations operating data-intensive infrastructure in sectors such as data centers, manufacturing, semiconductor design, game development, and healthcare. These environments typically process large volumes of data concurrently and require systems that can sustain consistent performance and continuous service availability.

Designed to Minimize System Disruption

One of PAS7700’s most notable strengths is its active-active architecture, which enables both controllers to operate simultaneously rather than relying on a traditional active-standby model. If one controller or a network component fails, the system can continue delivering services, significantly reducing the risk of business disruption.

The system is built with multiple protection layers to ensure high availability, including triple-parity RAID, mirrored write cache protection, IP failover, and automatic failover mechanisms.

PAS7700 also includes Continuous Availability Manager that enables enterprise IT teams to visually monitor the health status of each system component and detect and address issues quickly before they affect services.

Multi-Layer Data Protection for Enterprises

Synology places strong emphasis on enterprise data protection. PAS7700 supports Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs), providing hardware-level protection without compromising system performance.

The system also supports WORM folders and immutable snapshots, allowing snapshots to remain protected from unauthorized modification or deletion after creation, thereby reducing the risk of tampering and unauthorized data interference.

In addition, PAS7700 features Snapshot Replication and Hyper Backup that enable enterprises to build multiple layers of backup and recovery between production environments and secondary systems. This helps strengthen cyber resilience and improve data recoverability in the event of incidents or cyberattacks.

Lower Cost, Greater Efficiency

Beyond performance, Synology also addresses the challenge of optimizing long-term storage investment for enterprises. As many businesses in Singapore continue expanding their data infrastructure, virtual machines and internal AI workloads, the cost of high-speed storage is exerting increasing pressure on IT environments.

PAS7700 supports both inline and offline deduplication technologies to help reduce unnecessary data usage and extend SSD lifespan. This mechanism can significantly improve storage efficiency in large-scale data environments.

In the near future, the system will also support Synology Tiering, which automatically moves infrequently accessed data to high-capacity storage systems. This helps free up high-speed NVMe resources for active applications and hot data.

The entire platform runs on DSM Enterprise, Synology’s operating system developed specifically for enterprise storage, and is designed for environments that require high performance while maintaining intuitive management and operational simplicity.

PAS7700 is now available globally through Synology’s network of partners and distributors.

For more product information, please visit: www.synology.com/products/PAS7700.

*Memory module is upgradable to 1,024GB per node; 2,048GB for the whole PAS7700 system.

Hashtag: #Synology, #PAS7700

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.