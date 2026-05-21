Good Events – Firefighters take on the Sky Tower

Source: Blood Cancer NZ



Over 1,100 firefighters from across the country are once again gearing up to take on the 1,103 steps of Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower for Blood Cancer NZ’s Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge.

The Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge will be held on Saturday, 23 May with firefighters from not only New Zealand but also from Australia, USA, and a large group from the Cook Islands ascending the Sky Tower stairs while wearing full firefighting kit and breathing apparatus weighing up to 25kg.

With the fundraising total already over $1,700,000 this week and quickly climbing, the firefighters have been working hard in their spare time and weekends to achieve the $2,000,000 fundraising target.

Along with fundraising at local supermarkets, farmers markets and sports games, the firefighters have once again created unique ways to raise money in the pursuit of being named the top fundraising brigade. Numerous brigades have the support of their local communities behind them with many holding annual fundraising evenings like quiz nights, dances, quirky social media campaigns, and auctions that are always highly anticipated with the locals. In Nelson, they took over the runway for a fundraising walk.

The funds raised from event go back into the community by helping Blood Cancer NZ continue to run their vital service supporting Kiwis and their families right across New Zealand who are living with a blood cancer.

For many of the participating firefighters, the cause hits close to home with several brigades dedicating their climbs to family and friends, or well-known locals in their hometowns who have been diagnosed with a blood cancer or related condition.

Stewart Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer at Auckland Airport and Squad 51 member. Auckland Airport has been a supporter of the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge since it began more than 20 years ago, with members of its senior leadership team regularly joining Auckland Airport’s first responders in climbing the Tower.

“Auckland Airport has been involved in the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge for two decades, and it’s something we’re incredibly proud to support. Our Airport Emergency Service team and fire fighters around the country do an outstanding job every day, and this event is a powerful way to recognise that commitment while raising funds for Blood Cancer NZ. Taking part is a great reminder that, beyond the numbers, it’s people and community that really matter and this challenge makes a meaningful difference for families across New Zealand.”

“We’re proud to have supported the Firefighters Challenge for more than two decades, helping raise awareness and support for those affected by blood cancer. We look forward to continuing this partnership and backing the incredible work Blood Cancer NZ does for communities across New Zealand,” says Callum Mallett, SkyCity Chief Operating Officer.

Tim Edmonds, CEO of Blood Cancer NZ says every year as the event has grown the level of support from the firefighters and their communities continues to grow as well.

“We can’t thank this incredible group of firefighters, their generous communities, and event partners enough for all they are doing to help support blood cancer patients. It means that we are able to extend the support we provide for more than 3,000 patients each year while also accelerating research to improve outcomes for the 1 in 18 New Zealanders that will be diagnosed with a blood cancer in their lifetime” says Edmonds.

Blood Cancer NZ

www.bloodcancer.org.nz – Blood Cancer NZ is the national charity dedicated to supporting patients and their families living with blood cancers and related blood conditions.

– Blood Cancer NZ does not receive government funding – the dollars raised from the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge help fund our core services including patient support, education, and funding for research, awareness and advocacy.

www.firefightersclimb.org.nz To support a brigade visit:

Key facts about blood cancers

– Every day, 8 New Zealanders are diagnosed with a blood cancer that’s nearly 3,000 New Zealanders a year.

– The cause of blood cancers is unknown.

– These diseases can strike anyone, of any age, at any time, without warning.