Halfback Ereatara Enari leaving Hurricanes for Wales

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Ereatara Enari of the Hurricanes scores a try against the NSW Waratahs. MARK EVANS

The Hurricanes halfback Ereatara Enari will leave the franchise at the end of the Super Rugby season to join Welsh club Dragons.

The 28-year-old former Samoa international was first named in the Hurricanes squad in November 2024 and has since played 22 games for the side.

Before joining the Hurricanes Enari played for Moana Pasifika and before that the Crusaders, where he was part of five title-winning teams.

Moana Pasifika’s Ereatara Enari is seen during the Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Moana Pasifika at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on April 7, 2023. SANKA VIDANAGAMA

He has played NPC for Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay since, winning two titles with Canterbury and the Ranfurly Shield.

He has played nine games for Samoa and featured at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Enari played for the New Zealand U20s in 2016 and 2017.

He said he has loved his time at the Hurricanes, but he’s looking forward to experiencing life in the UK.

“Firstly, I want to say how blessed and grateful we are that God brought Ella and I to the Hurricanes family for the past two seasons. It truly is one of the greatest team environments I’ve been a part of,” Enari said.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling to be leaving an environment that provides such a safe space for both of us and a lot of joy both on and off the field, but we’ve been praying for God to open doors overseas and here we are.

“After 10 years of my career in New Zealand, it’s time for a new challenge in a foreign environment and we are definitely not closing the door on New Zealand for good. It’s such a privilege to serve this team, and the main goal between now and July is to finish the job in front of us for our people.”

Ereatara Enari of the Hurricanes, 2025. Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw said Enari had made a significant contribution to the team.

“Ere is an ultimate team man, hugely selfless, a man that has high values, high work ethic, and is playing some very good rugby,” Laidlaw said.

“He came in a couple of years ago when TJ Perenara left and we were looking for somebody to call on alongside Cam and the team.

“I think the performance against the Blues sums up how good we think he is. We’ve got a huge amount of trust and belief in his ability, and everybody else got to see that on Saturday.

“We wish him and his partner Ella all the best in their next adventure.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/halfback-ereatara-enari-leaving-hurricanes-for-wales/