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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute the following to Detective Sergeant Jonathan Carter, Criminal Investigations, Waikato Police:

Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton property have arrested a second person in relation to the incident.

On 9 May, four males arrived at a commercial premises on Whatawhata Road armed with weapons and wearing face coverings and gloves.

Two people were injured from the offenders, and items were stolen.

On the night, a Police dog unit tracked the fleeing offenders that were on foot and arrested a 17-year-old.

A second 17-year-old male will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today facing charges of two counts of wounding to intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful take of a motor vehicle, and aggravated robbery.

The investigation team continues to pursue strong lines of enquiry to identify and locate the remaining suspects with further arrests likely.

Police have spoken with the victims this morning, who sustained serious injuries during the incident. They have since been discharged from hospital and are now recovering at home.

We would like to acknowledge and thank the wider community for the assistance and information provided so far, which has been invaluable to the progress of this investigation.

Further information will be released proactively.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/two-arrests-in-dinsdale-aggravated-robbery/