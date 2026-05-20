Cyclists in the spotlight after police make arrests

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Source: Radio New Zealand

A large group of cyclists taking up the road in Manukau. RNZ / Kim Baker-Wilson

It’s sparked arrests, fines, impounds, but one young bike-lifer says it’s not a crime.

The BikeLife community in Auckland has been in the spotlight recently for large group ride gatherings, where more than a hundred cyclists take to the roads.

Police say they are disappointed to see the riders not following road safety regulations, but those involved told RNZ it was about community and a love of the sport, not causing trouble.

For 16-year-old Hugo, bike life was all about the community.

“I just love the game,” he said.

“I also like to just get outside, get on the bike, get some fresh air. Sometimes it’s a good way to clear my mind as well.”

Hugo said he had always had a passion for bikes, and came across the group rides, called ride-outs, in the United States.

“I thought, actually there’s nothing really like that in New Zealand which is why last year I started my YouTube channel to try encourage that sort of movement,” he said.

“Having that feeling when you’re on one wheel […] it’s like a sort of way that we can clear our mind and connect in a way that’s outside of school and all the troubles that some of us may be having at home,” Hugo said.

He understood police had a job to do, but said bike life was not a crime.

“Just let the kids have fun, you know?” Hugo said.

“They’re not harming anybody, we’re not here to harm anybody or do any of that, we’re just here to get out there and have fun.”

“It is fair play on the part of the police trying to do what they’re supposed to do and keeping the community safe.”

He said there were others getting arrested for causing harm to the community, by riding on the wrong side of the road or not wearing a helmet.

He encouraged others to get involved in bike life, while staying safe.

“Be out there and stay safe, follow the rules and then everyone can have fun, that’s what it is.”

But being all about fun hasn’t stopped some from being arrested during group rides.

Four people were arrested earlier in the month after cycle ride through Henderson and New Lynn.

Fifty-three infringement notices were also issued.

At the time, the organiser Kimami Ngaluafe said he was trying to do something positive for young people – and the event went “pretty good” despite the arrests and tickets being handed out.

The negative attention came from riders wearing balaclavas – which the public didn’t accept the image of, he said.

“If they can ride around in tights, why can’t we ride around in balaclavas?”

Ngaluafe said balaclavas helped young people who were struggling with self confidence and dealing with backlash from “anti-bike” people online.

Police’s district prevention manager for Counties Manukau, Mark Chivers, said there were two different problems at play.

“We take more of a monitor, engaging, trying to make sure everyone’s safe type of approach with [bike life] events,” he said.

He said there were also often problems with dirt bike riding which could be unsafe to the public.

“In contrast, dirt bike activity is not organised in the same way, it’s often linked to the unlawful behaviour, dangerous driving, they commit offences failing to stop, using motorbikes that probably aren’t road worthy.”

Chivers said the dirt bikers presented a significant problem to the safety of the public, the riders themselves, and police officers.

In April, a group of dirt bike riders were being sought by police for allegedly assaulting a motorist.

And earlier in May, three bikes were seized in separate incidents after dirt bikes were driven dangerously in Ōtara.

Chivers said a lot of the activity was driven by social media.

“A lot of their activities are posted on social media, they all film themselves doing these rides.”

He said police would be actively looking for anyone riding illegally or dangerously.

“We’ll be using every lawful opportunity to hold these riders accountable, including seizures, prosecutions where appropriate.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/cyclists-in-the-spotlight-after-police-make-arrests/