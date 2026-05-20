Whangārei Police seek help to identify alleged offender

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Source: New Zealand Police

Whangārei Police investigating a robbery are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the alleged offender.

At around 3pm on Saturday 4 April the young victim was riding their bike along Mains Avenue when they were approached by an unknown male who demanded money.

The victim has described a tall male, who was standing near a fence outside a property on Mains Avenue, near the intersection of Churchill Street.

The male grabbed the victims backpack, causing the victim to fall off the bike.

The offender is described as a male Māori aged approximately 18-20 years, black hair with possibly a bit of orange and brown eyes with thick black eyebrows.

It is believed the male had a scar on his left cheek.

The male was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, camouflaged pants, large knee length boots and a blue bandana.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the male, including any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 260405/6240.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/whangarei-police-seek-help-to-identify-alleged-offender/