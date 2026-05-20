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Source: NZCTU

The introduction of the Disability Support Services Bill is another instance of this Government seeking to undercut the Courts’ decisions and revoke access to justice for working people, says New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi President Sandra Grey.

“This is the same playbook that saw the Government extinguish pay equity claims for thousands of workers overnight, and strip employment rights from platform workers following their win against Uber in the Supreme Court.

“Once again, they are quashing hard-won employment rights without consultation, just because they do not like the outcome.

“The Supreme Court’s 2025 decision opened the door for families to seek employment rights for the disability support services they provide to disabled family members. Through this Bill, the Government is extinguishing that pathway – including the 40-plus claims currently in progress, as well as any future employment-related claims.

“The Government is pushing the cost of its own work onto these families. By enshrining family labour as the primary form of support, without recourse to basic employment rights, it is minimising its fiscal costs by having families do skilled, intensive work unpaid.

“These family members are doing work that would otherwise be the Government’s responsibility. Many are providing full-time care and support – work that is intensive, skilled, and already severely undervalued.

“Everyone should be able to live in dignity, including our disabled communities. These changes are making these families’ lives harder in an already difficult time,” says Grey.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/new-bill-strips-employment-rights-for-family-carers/