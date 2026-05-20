Baby’s body found on side of rural road in Marlborough

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Wairau Bar Road, where the infant’s body was found. RNZ / Samantha Gee

Police are searching for the family of an infant whose body was found on the side of a rural road in Marlborough yesterday.

The road was closed off yesterday afternoon after a machinery operator found the baby’s body shortly before 1.30am.

Inspector Simon Feltham, Marlborough Area Commander said police were working to establish what happened to the child.

He said they were “extremely concerned” about the welfare of the mother and wider family of the infant.

“Police would like to speak with them as soon as possible to ensure they receive the support that they require at this time.”

Feltham said a scene examination was completed today, and Wairau Bar Road has since re-opened to the public.

He asked for anybody who had any information to contact police by phoning 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/babys-body-found-on-side-of-rural-road-in-marlborough/