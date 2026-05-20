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Source: Radio New Zealand

Craigs Investment Partners says the acquisitions are integral to its growth strategy. RNZ / Alexander Robertson

Craigs Investment Partners is buying Hamilton Hindin Greene’s investment advisory business for an undisclosed sum.

Christchurch wealth management firm Hamilton Hindin Greene has been in business for more than 125 years.

Craigs has been on a recent buying spree with last year’s purchase of Hawke’s Bay firm Somerset Smith Partners, and last month’s deal to buy Dunedin-based financial planning and wealth management firm Phwealth.

Craigs chief executive Simon Tong said the acquisitions were integral to Craigs’ growth strategy.

“The agreement with Hamilton Hindin Greene aligns strongly with Craigs’ growth strategy and strengthens our position as an independent, nation-wide leader in personalised wealth management,” Tong said.

Tong said that while Craigs was continuing to pursue opportunities throughout New Zealand, growing the firm’s presence in Christchurch was timely, and would see its 20-strong Christchurch branch and satellite office in Rangiora grow to 28 investment advisers.

“Canterbury is the fastest growing region in New Zealand, with strong demand for local wealth management services backed by global reach that Craigs offers.”

The purchase of Hamilton Hindin Greene would see the Craigs’ group expand to more than 210 advisers across 24 locations, with more than $35 billion in funds under management.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/craigs-investment-partners-makes-another-big-acquisition/