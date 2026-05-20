More than 100 Wellington households forced from homes due to April’s severe weather

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Flooding damage in Karori, Wellington. ANYA FIELDING / RNZ

Wellington City Council says more than 100 households were forced from their homes due to April’s devastating weather.

It had been a month since intense rainfall triggered flash flooding and major landslips in the capital.

The council’s recovery manager Michael Duindam said while there was no immediate danger to people and properties, recovery efforts could take weeks, if not months.

“In the first days after the event, the priority was ensuring people were safe, had somewhere to stay, and could begin the difficult job of cleaning up their properties,” he said.

“Recovery is now about helping the community to safely return to a state of normality by focussing on repairing and rebuilding.

“We’re gathering information and connecting with residents and businesses to properly understand the extent of the damage to the city and what it means for the longer term.”

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said $377,000 had been raised to support those affected through the Mayoral Relief Fund.

“The fund is already helping affected whānau in a range of practical and meaningful ways: from emergency housing support and replacing essential furniture and household items, to children’s clothing and toys, psychosocial support, and direct financial assistance.

“A significant portion of the fund is still to be distributed, and the team here continue to work closely alongside people as they navigate both the immediate impacts of the flooding and the longer-term challenges ahead.”

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little said about 186 applications for funding had been received, adding that some people lost everything.

“These unexpected, intense weather events are devastating and indiscriminate. Households and businesses that escaped damage this time might not be so lucky next time, so it’s times like these we need to come together as a community, help each other out and give support if we’re able to,” he said.

”We still have a big job on our hands.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/more-than-100-wellington-households-forced-from-homes-due-to-aprils-severe-weather/