Funding boost for marae, papakāinga and Māori housing across Tāmaki Makaurau

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Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s Policy, Planning and Development Committee has approved more than $2.1 million in funding to support marae, papakāinga and Māori housing initiatives across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The funding comes from the Tahua Huanga Ora Māori Outcomes Fund, which invests in projects that strengthen Māori wellbeing, identity and community outcomes aligned to the Tāmaki Ora Māori Outcomes Strategy.

A total of up to $1.56 million has been allocated to 18 marae, with a further $554,218 approved for four papakāinga and Māori housing initiatives to be launched in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Committee chair Councillor Richard Hills says the funding recognises the significant benefits that investing in marae resilience and warm, affordable housing brings to wider communities.

“Among the many initiatives planned, some of this funding will go towards governance and management training to support the sustainability at six marae. It will also help develop digital capability, providing the ability to deliver programmes on marae and to connect to whānau.

“The funding also supports programmes on marae that engage rangatahi through wānanga, cultural learning, environmental restoration and community-led activities, strengthening participation in marae life and intergenerational knowledge sharing,” says Cr Hills.

The marae funding will support a range of initiatives focused on governance capability, digital infrastructure, and an increased ability to provide community support.

Each grant is designed to strengthen the sustainability of marae and enhance their role as important centres of cultural identity and connection that help to build resilience across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Funding for papakāinga and Māori housing projects will support the initial planning work needed for new developments, including feasibility studies, design, and resource consent processes.

Māori Outcomes Portfolio Lead, Councillor Matt Winiata, says these first steps will help to enable long-term housing supply to be established on Māori land.

“We know there is strong demand from iwi and Māori organisations to progress housing and papakāinga developments, but the early-stage planning, design and consenting work can often be a significant barrier.

“This funding helps create a pathway for projects to move from concept into delivery, supporting long-term housing supply and stronger, more resilient communities across Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Through the Long-term Plan 2024–2034, the Tahua Huanga Ora Māori Outcomes Fund was expanded and the process of allocating funding subsequently reviewed to ensure co-investment in partnership initiatives with iwi will continue to achieve Tāmaki Ora priorities. As a result of this updated approach, there is now greater opportunity for iwi to apply for funding through a two-stage expression of interest and application process.

This latest round of funding reflects Auckland Council’s ongoing commitment to support Māori-led development, improve regional resilience, and enable long-term social, cultural and housing outcomes across Tāmaki Makaurau.

More detail on each funding allocation is available in this document [31.3KB].

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/funding-boost-for-marae-papakinga-and-mori-housing-across-tmaki-makaurau/