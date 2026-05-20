‘We’ve seen it all’: Lea Tahuhu savours final campaign with White Ferns legends

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

White Fern Lea Tahuhu PHOTOSPORT

As White Ferns pace bowler Lea Tahuhu prepares for the final chapter of her international career, she says she feels fortunate to have played through one of the most transformative periods in women’s cricket.

New Zealand open their T20 series against England in Derby on Thursday, a warm-up to the defence of their T20 World Cup title in England in June.

Tahuhu made her international debut in 2011 and has since played 103 ODIs and 101 T20 internationals.

After breaking into the Canterbury side in 2008, she went on to forge a career across the global game, featuring in competitions in Australia, England and India.

When the World Cup squad was announced last month ,Tahuhu and Sophie Devine confirmed the tournament would be their last, before Suzie Bates also revealed she would retire after the campaign.

Tahuhu said sharing the journey with Devine and Bates had been one of the highlights of her career.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have been playing in the generation of cricketers that I have,” she said.

“To have played alongside who I believe is New Zealand’s greatest ever player, Suzie Bates, and also Sophie Devine as well as Amy Satterthwaite.

“We’ve gone from amateur to professional and we’ve seen the development of that, and so it will be extremely special for myself Sophie and Suzie after 15 years together playing in the black shirt, whenever that last game is, to be able to do that together.”

Suzie Bates (L),Lea Tahuhu (C) and Sophie Devine (R) of New Zealand players celebrate a win. © Photosport Ltd 2024 www.photosport.nz

After 15 years playing international cricket, Tahuhu said the decision to retire came down to “an age and stage thing”.

“I’ve got two young kids at home and the time feels right in terms of the team itself. I feel we’re in a really good place, we’ve built some depth, particularly in pace bowling.

“I’m looking forward to sitting back and watching the next generation take their opportunities.”

For now, though, Tahuhu still has a few weeks of cricket to think about. She doesn’t feel they go into the T20 World Cup with any extra pressure as defending champions.

“Some teams may be taking us as a more serious threat than they did at the last World Cup, but I don’t think it is any extra pressure. We’re going out there not to defend but really attack and win another World Cup.”

The 35-year-old said the team’s aim in the series against England was to move on from their success against Zimbabwe and South Africa last summer.

“Push those scores above 160 and bowling teams out and being aggressive. Our game plan hasn’t changed drastically, we’ll just be looking to implement that in different conditions.”

Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu at the 2026 New Zealand Cricket Awards Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

White Ferns T20 series v England (NZT)

1st T20: 21 May, 5.30am – Derby

2nd T20: 24 May, 1.30am – Canterbury

3rd T20: 26 May, 1.30am – Hove

White Ferns T20 World Cup – Group 2 (NZT)

Match 1 v West Indies: 14 June, 5.30am – Southampton

Match 2 v Sri Lanka: 17 June, 1.30am – Southampton

Match 3 v Ireland: 20 June, 5.30am – Southampton

Match 4 v Scotland: 23 June, 9.30pm – Bristol

Match 5 v England: 28 June, 5.30am – The Oval, London

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/weve-seen-it-all-lea-tahuhu-savours-final-campaign-with-white-ferns-legends/