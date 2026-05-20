DOC proposes track removals as iconic Mautohe Cathedral Cove prioritised

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 20 May 2026

Globally renowned for its picturesque rock arch, Mautohe Cathedral Cove is the main attraction for many visitors heading to the wider DOC-managed coastal reserve between Whitianga and Hahei for naturing.

However, the area is prone to landslides and is vulnerable to weather damage, as seen following Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 and Cyclone Vaianu this year.

Recent efforts to reinstate the Waimata-Gemstone Bay Track and Hahei Beach Short Walk were undone by the January 2026 storm. Although DOC contractors were able to clear a large volume of debris from the main slip to reopen the track to Mautohe Cathedral Cove, responding to storm damage across the wider reserve in this way is not considered sustainable.

Tania Short, DOC Principal Advisor for Strategic Projects, says the situation ahs reached a tipping point and continued investment in the Waimata Gemstone Track and the Hahei Short Walk is not considered sensible or sustainable.

“When we committed to rebuilding these tracks, we cautioned it came with the risk of further storm and landslide damage – unfortunately, that’s exactly what has happened,” Tania says.

“We had started a repair project at Waimata Gemstone Bay which, ultimately, was thwarted by another extreme weather event impacting Coromandel. The geological instability means we will continue to deal storm damage at this site.”

Tania says DOC staff are aware some people in the community will be disappointed by the proposal.

“DOC has limited resource and must prioritise its spending – hence the proposal to focus on Mautohe Cathedral Cove and remove the Waimata-Gemstone Bay Track and Hahei Short Walk.

“Over the last few years, the local community has made it clear Mautohe Cathedral Cove is the priority – and our proposal to remove these two nearby tracks responds to that.

“Continuing to rebuild infrastructure in less popular, highly vulnerable locations, where we know damage will reoccur, is not sustainable.”

DOC staff have opened discussions with stakeholder groups and are now seeking public feedback on the proposal.

“We’ve added two option papers to our website. They describe the rationale for the proposed removal of these tracks and outline the significant challenges we would face if we continued repairing them.”

People can provide feedback on the proposal by emailing cathedralcove@doc.govt.nz up until 19 June 2026.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/doc-proposes-track-removals-as-iconic-mautohe-cathedral-cove-prioritised/