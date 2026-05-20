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Source: Radio New Zealand

Gentailer Contact Energy is in a trading halt. RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Gentailer Contact Energy is in a trading halt as its largest shareholder, Infratil, begins selling some or all of its 14.3 percent stake in the company.

In a market statement, Contact said the halt was necessary to ensure on-market trading was not distorted by the infrastructure investor’s sale of a fully underwritten block trade of shares.

“Contact is not otherwise involved in the process,” it said.

The trading halt was in place for the market open, and would continue until the sale process had been concluded.

“While we expect the halt to be for one day, the halt is being sought for a maximum of two trading days and will end when Contact announces the sale process has concluded, or market open on Friday, 22 May.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/contact-energy-goes-into-trading-halt-as-infratil-sells-shares/