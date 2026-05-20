Rapid-build ward taking shape at Hawke’s Bay Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

The first modules for the new 28-bed rapid-build inpatient unit at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital have now been lifted into place, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a significant milestone for Hawke’s Bay as we work at pace to increase capacity at the hospital, help meet demand during busy periods, and improve access to timely care for people needing surgery,” Mr Brown says.

The Hawke’s Bay ward is one of five modular inpatient wards being delivered nationwide under the Government’s fast-tracked hospital wards programme, which will provide 140 additional beds across New Zealand.

“Since construction began in January, work has moved quickly, and this week’s milestone shows the pace at which this additional capacity is being delivered.

“These wards are an important part of our plan to modernise hospital infrastructure – helping relieve pressure on busy hospitals now while supporting the long-term needs of New Zealand’s growing population.”

The new ward will support short stay surgical patients and provide dedicated space for assessment and planning, helping improve patient flow and free up beds across the hospital.

Built using modular construction, the units are manufactured off site while groundwork is completed on campus, allowing projects to be delivered faster and with less disruption for patients and staff.

Four modules were transported on Sunday night from the assembly facility in South Auckland and have been craned into position. They are the first of 14 modules that will form the completed 28-bed inpatient ward.

“Off-site construction allows us to deliver new hospital capacity more efficiently while maintaining the same high clinical and safety standards expected of permanent hospital facilities.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future of our healthcare system by investing in the infrastructure New Zealanders need now and into the future.

“This new ward has patients at the centre of its design and will play an important role in helping meet the Government’s health targets by improving patient flow, increasing capacity, and supporting better care and outcomes for people across Hawke’s Bay.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/rapid-build-ward-taking-shape-at-hawkes-bay-hospital/