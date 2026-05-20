NZ First’s gender bill to be supported by National, ACT

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Bill would define “woman” in law as “an adult human biological female”, and “man” as “an adult human biological male”. RNZ // Angus Dreaver

National and Act will support a New Zealand First member’s bill seeking to define the term “woman” in law.

The Bill – in the name of MP Jenny Marcroft – will be debated in Parliament for the first time on Wednesday.

It would define “woman” in law as “an adult human biological female”, and “man” as “an adult human biological male”.

New Zealand First vowed to fight “cancerous social engineering” and “woke ideology” with the Bill.

National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis confirmed her party would vote in favour.

“Most New Zealanders can see that there are two biological sexes, there are men and there are women, and they have legitimately asked ‘why doesn’t legislation always reflect that’?” she said.

“We think this is a Bill worthy of consideration by a select committee. We appreciate there are a range of views, we want to hear those views.”

Act leader David Seymour said his party supported it because people were “sick of pretending”.

“There are two biological sexes. People don’t have to believe that, but they don’t have the right to tell other people they’re not allowed to say it,” he said.

“I hear these expressions like ‘chest feed’… that is a denial of basic biological reality. It’s called breast feeding because we’re mammals, because the female of the species have mammary glands, which convert glucose to lactose, which is food for infants.”

Seymour said he respected people’s right to identify their gender.

“But this is about the rest of us being able to see things and say things and hold our beliefs, think our thoughts and speak our mind, without having to confect ourselves into these riddles as we’ve been forced to do with ‘pregnant people’ and ‘chest feeding’ and all that rubbish.”

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said defining the term was important, and the public had told him so.

Last year New Zealand First quietly withdrew its proposed legislation to fine those who use public bathrooms not for their designated sex.

But Peters suggested his member’s bill defining a “woman” would prevent men using women’s toilets.

He said the proposed law would clarify the definition “and the law enforcement will accompany that”.

Once the Bill passed its first reading, it would move to the select committee stage, which allowed for public submission.

Labour and the Green Party confirmed they would vote against the bill.

“It’s a distraction,” said Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

“New Zealanders want to see us focused on getting people back to work, growing an economy that creates jobs for people, and fixing the cost of living.”

Green Party Chlöe Swarbrick said it was “despicable, but unfortunately not surprising” that the government was painting a target on the back of a minority.

“Trans people are not the reason that New Zealanders can’t afford their groceries. Trans people are not the reason that New Zealanders cannot afford their power bills. Trans people are not the reason that New Zealanders are experiencing record high unemployment.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/nz-firsts-gender-bill-to-be-supported-by-national-act/