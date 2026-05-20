Air NZ announces three new non-stop international routes from Christchurch

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Air NZ

Air New Zealand has announced three new non-stop international flights from Christchurch to launch later this year.

The new routes from Christchurch to Singapore, Tokyo and Perth are part of an agreement with Christchurch Airport to boost the South Island’s international connectivity.

Air New Zealand chief executive Nikhil Ravishankar announced the new routes alongside Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at tourism event TRENZ in Auckland on Wednesday.

The airline has been reducing flights due to soaring jet fuel costs, but it had flagged it would soon have more aircraft onboard after ongoing engine issues were resolved.

Air New Zealand chief executive Nikhil Ravishankar and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Air New Zealand chief executive Nikhil Ravishankar said they were a deliberate step to reconnect Christchurch directly to major global hubs in Asia and strengthen links into Australia.

“As New Zealand’s national airline we think about connectivity at a country level – where we can help open up the greatest value and opportunities for customers, for regions, and for the economy,” Ravishankar said.

“With aircraft returning to service, we’re now in the fantastic position of being able to grow again, and we are delighted this is going to happen in the South Island.”

Air New Zealand and Christchurch Airport have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a long-term partnership to improve long term planning and sustainable growth.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson called it a landmark moment.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson. RNZ / Nate McKinnon

“Seeing multiple new international widebody services launch from Christchurch builds on the growth already happening across our international network and creates major opportunities for freight exporters, the tourism sector and our wider economy,” he said.

“It reflects our strong partnership with Air New Zealand and our shared focus on growing international connectivity for the South Island.

“New routes don’t happen overnight. They take sustained effort, collaboration, and giving airlines and travellers even more reasons to choose Christchurch.”

Last week, the airline announced it was preparing to take a big financial hit due to soaring jet fuel costs and it was looking at cost-cutting.

It had already made cuts to its flight schedule and lifted ticket prices earlier this year.

But the airline flagged more aircraft would soon be onboard with all existing Boeing 787 aircraft expected to return to service by late June, and all Airbus aircraft by 2027.

Engine maintenance issues and delays has hampered fleet availability for Air New Zealand in recent years.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the agreement between Air New Zealand and Christchurch Airport reflected a focus that would strengthen direct connections and open up opportunities for the South Island.

“With both Air New Zealand and Christchurch Airport represented on the Prime Minister’s recent Singapore mission, this announcement is effectively the first cab off the rank, showing how stronger international relationships can translate into real opportunities for business and tourism for Christchurch, the South Island and New Zealand exporters,” Upston said.

Flights are on sale from Wednesday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/air-nz-announces-three-new-non-stop-international-routes-from-christchurch/