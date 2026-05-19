Police appalled with drink driving behaviours in Bay of Plenty

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appalled with the behaviour of motorists across the Bay of Plenty, and are urging the community to not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking.

Over the past 10 days, eight people have been apprehended for drink driving across the Taupo and South Waikato areas, with infringement notices issued.

Taupo Road Policing Manager, Senior Sergeant Fane Troy says staff are coming across these drivers at all times of the day, with some readings incredibly high.

“These results are disturbing, but what makes it more disturbing is the times of the day, coupled with the high breath and blood alcohol readings, including people on school drop off or pick up.

“For people to be travelling around while intoxicated with young children in the car staggers belief.

“One person blew over twice the legal limit after being breath tested not long after picking a child up from school. This behaviour is not only unacceptable and irresponsible, but it puts all road users at risk.”

Another driver was stopped in Taupo about 12pm and blew over four times the legal limit.

The legal alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver over 20 years of age is 250mcg per litre of breath. The limit for anyone under 20 is zero.

Senior Sergeant Troy urges the public to make better decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“If you are drinking, don’t drive. Even if you have only had one or two, it is not worth the risk.

“These results continue to demonstrate why you can expect to see Police breath testing motorists anywhere, at any time of the day.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre