Southland farmers to benefit under improved farm plan system

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is extending the timeframe for Southland farmers to submit freshwater farm plans to ensure they can benefit from the updated national system to be adopted later this year, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, Environment Minister Nicola Grigg, and Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard say.

The regulation currently requires farmers to prepare and submit a farm plan by 27 May 2026, before improvements to the national freshwater farm plan system are finalised.

“This is now impractical and so we are pushing the date out to give farmers certainty,” Mr McClay says.

“Cabinet has agreed Southland farmers and growers will now have until the end of November 2027 to submit their farm plan and benefit from the updated system,” Mr McClay says.

The extension makes sure approximately 2,500 Southland farmers remain compliant with the regulations.

“This sensible decision will ensure what Southlanders need to do is aligned with the requirements for farmers in other regions as the new system comes into effect – giving them confidence to continue to produce high-quality food and fibre.”

Environment Minister Nicola Grigg says extending the timeline for Southland farm plans will remove unnecessary pressure on local farmers and will help ensure a smooth transition to the improved system.

“This is a common-sense solution that aligns with our approach to streamline or remove many of the burdensome regulations that are holding back our farmers and growers.”

Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard says the Government is maintaining momentum on improving farm plan regulations.

“This change announced today applies only in Southland. The extra time will mean that national and regional farm planning systems are well aligned to avoid duplication and unnecessary cost for farmers,” Mr Hoggard says.

“The improvements to the system, while supporting effective freshwater management will clarify what farming activities will need a certified farm plan along with simplifying parts of the farm plan such as land blocking and mapping.”

“We are currently testing improvements to the freshwater farm plan system with the rural community.”

