Person rushed to hospital after possible medical event at Auckland pool

Source: Radio New Zealand
Onehunga Pool and Leisure Centre. Google maps
A person has been rushed to hospital after an incident at the Onehunga pools in Auckland on Tuesday morning.
St John confirmed with RNZ they were called to a public address in Onehunga.
One person was taken to Auckland hospital in a critical condition.
Police said the person appeared to suffer a medical event.
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