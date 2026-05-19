Person rushed to hospital after possible medical event at Auckland pool

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Onehunga Pool and Leisure Centre. Google maps

A person has been rushed to hospital after an incident at the Onehunga pools in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

St John confirmed with RNZ they were called to a public address in Onehunga.

One person was taken to Auckland hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the person appeared to suffer a medical event.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand