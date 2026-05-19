Electronic card transactions: April 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Electronic card transactions: April 2026 – information release

19 May 2026

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

April 2026 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the April 2026 month (compared with March 2026) were: