Electronic card transactions: April 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand
Electronic card transactions: April 2026 – information release
19 May 2026
The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.
Key facts
All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.
Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.
April 2026 month
Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the April 2026 month (compared with March 2026) were:
- spending in the retail industries decreased 1.3 percent ($89 million)
- spending in the core retail industries decreased 1.3 percent ($84 million).