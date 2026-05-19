Business price indexes: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand
Business price indexes: March 2026 quarter – information release
19 May 2026
Business price indexes (BPI) includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI).
Key facts
In the March 2026 quarter compared with the December 2025 quarter:
- the output producers price index (PPI) rose 0.8 percent
- the input PPI rose 1.4 percent
- the farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 1.7 percent
- the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.2 percent.