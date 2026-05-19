Business price indexes: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand Business price indexes: March 2026 quarter – information release 19 May 2026 Business price indexes (BPI) includes the producers price index (PPI), capital goods price index (CGPI), and farm expenses price index (FEPI). Key facts

In the March 2026 quarter compared with the December 2025 quarter: the output producers price index (PPI) rose 0.8 percent

the input PPI rose 1.4 percent

the farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 1.7 percent

the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.2 percent.