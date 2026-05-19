Electrify Queenstown 2026 powers down after three-day showcase

Source: DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN & LAKE WĀNAKA TOURISM

Queenstown, New Zealand (19 May 2026) Electrify Queenstown 2026 has wrapped after three days of energy, ideas and action, drawing more than 1,000 attendees through the doors.

The award-winning event, now in its third year, brought together leading politicians, business leaders, energy experts, community organisations, and residents, to explore how electrification can help build a more resilient, affordable and future-focused region and Aotearoa.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover says the event reinforces both the opportunity ahead and the need for stronger regional and national energy planning.

“We have regional land transport plans, so why don’t we have regional energy plans? We need to be looking at where investment will make the biggest difference, whether that is network upgrades, community batteries, building code changes or local generation.

“Queenstown can help drive that change. The expertise in this room over the past three days has been extraordinary, and these are the conversations that can help shape what needs to happen next.”

Day Three focused on practical business advice, with sessions covering power bill savings, Queenstown’s pathway to a better energy system, EV technology, confidence in the electricity system, electric transport futures and new operating models for business.

The programme included contributions from Rewiring Aotearoa, Aurora Energy, NordEast, the Rental Car Association, EECA, Transpower, ChargeNet, Southern Infrastructure, Vessev, Naut and Farmlands Flex.

Mayor Glover says Electrify Queenstown has direct value for local government and residents.

“What comes out of events like this is knowledge that can help councils make better decisions and save ratepayers money.”

Hundreds of people also moved through the free public How-To Hub and Power Playground across the event at Queenstown Events Centre, engaging with more than 30 exhibitors, while scores of attendees joined sold-out home tours and electric experiences showcasing solar, batteries, EVs, regenerative tourism and energy-efficient design in action.

The event also featured a major political leaders’ debate on Monday, alongside keynote presentations, panels and practical workshops covering transport, energy infrastructure, home electrification, tourism resilience and business innovation.

Richard Fletcher, Chief Executive of Principal Sponsor Aurora Energy, says: “Much has changed since last year, but our shared goal remains – transitioning Queenstown to clean, efficient energy as a model for New Zealand.

“Aurora Energy’s role is clear: enabling that transition at the lowest cost to customers. That means weighing network and non-network solutions equally to maintain a safe, secure supply and getting pricing right.

“Cost-reflective pricing should reward consumers who reduce network costs while remaining fair for everyone.

“We’re committed to evidence-based, policy-backed, and transparent decision-making. The challenge is real, but so is our commitment to the shared vision – and to the partnerships that will get us there.”

Electrify Queenstown 2026 was supported by Principal Sponsor Aurora Energy, alongside Air New Zealand, TomTom Productions, NordEast Vehicle Distributors, Queenstown Catering, Ara Ake, Transpower, Westpac New Zealand and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Electrify Queenstown will return in May 2027.