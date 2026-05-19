Māori population estimates: Mean year ended 31 December 2025 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Māori population estimates: Mean year ended 31 December 2025 – information release

19 May 2026

Māori population estimates give the best available measure of the Māori ethnic population, by age and sex, usually living in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This release contains the provisional estimate of the national Māori ethnic population for the mean year ended 31 December 2025. It includes an update to the provisional Māori ethnic population as at 30 June 2025.

Key facts

For the mean year ended 31 December 2025, provisional estimates show: