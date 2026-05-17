Two injured after jet ski explodes near Emu Point

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A jet ski near the Motuihe Channel exploded on Saturday, with smoke and flames seen in the area.

Senior Constable Nick Hall, Marine Rescue Centre said a vessel near Emu Point reported seeing the jet ski explode just before 2pm.

“Two injured people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital by ambulance services, now at home recovering.

“Police are investigating the incident, and early indications are that the jet ski reportedly exploded due to the fuel vapour line catching fire, splitting the craft and causing it to sink.”

He said even though the the 20-year-old jet ski had been serviced annually, the incident still occurred.

“The Police Maritime Unit are concerned that this isolated incident may indicate a ‘hidden’ situation for owners of older jet skis.”

Police who supported the water rescue are encouraging owners to check for hidden issues in their jet skis.

“Please check all fuel lines and fuel fittings as these items perish with age, and we encourage owners to replace such items periodically.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand