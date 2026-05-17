‘Massive for Raglan’ – Waikato town laps up international attention from surf champs

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Finn Blackwell / RNZ

It’s surf’s up in the small Waikato town of Raglan, as it hosts the New Zealand Surfing Championships, and locals are excited for what it means for the town.

The World Surf League arrived at Manu Bay on Friday, marking the first time New Zealand has hosted a combined men’s and women’s Championship Tour event.

It has brought out surfing stars from around the world, and locals say the town is lapping up the international attention.

Hundreds of spectators crowded the shoreline of Manu Bay on Sunday to watch the totally tubular action.

Hamish Christophers was chuffed to have the chance to rub shoulders with the surfers from around the globe.

“It’s so good for locals, and just everyone in New Zealand to see what it’s all about,” he said.

“Good to meet them and rub shoulders with the best in the world, it’s epic.”

Up to 7000 spectators were expected to gather along headlands and the shoreline to watch elite surfers tackle one of the most famous left-hand breaks in the world.

Finn Blackwell / RNZ

Meanwhile in town, local Jeff Prudden said the town had been heaving with the competition on.

“Obviously, when the comp’s on town’s pretty quiet, but when the night hits it’s on bro,” he said.

“Yesterday, because obviously it got called off, town was bustling.”

He said surfers and spectators were arriving before the champs had even started.

“People come before as well, because you had the good weeks’ worth of swell before the comp, so it brought people in,” Prudden said.

“Just seeing pros chilling around town, and going to the pub, rubbing shoulders and having some food with them is pretty sweet.”

Orca eatery and bar manager Tom Oxley-Guest said while the competition had been great for business, such a large event could be a little overwhelming.

“Just trying to organise the days, and make sure we’re having enough staff on to deal with the amount of people,” he said.

“Obviously, everywhere’s got capacity, and we’re a pretty big place, so I think we can handle it well.”

He said hosting the competition was great for the town.

“I think it’s massive for Raglan, just to put us on the map, especially the time of year that it comes in, it’s huge because obviously that’s when the waves get better for the boys,” Oxley-Guest said.

“It’s perfect because this is when the town gets quieter.”

Oxley-Guest hoped the surf champs would be back in Raglan next year.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand