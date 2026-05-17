Aimee Fisher wins gold at World Cup regatta in Germany

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Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

New Zealand canoe racer Aimee Fisher has overcome tricky winds and a parochial German crowd to win gold at the World Cup regatta in Brandenburg.

In the K1 500 final, Fisher sustained a strong challenge from the midpoint of the race to beat local favourite Pauline Jagsch by 0.4 of second.

The pair were neck and neck for most of the last 200m, with the crowd cheering wildly for Jagch, but Fisher just had the edge in the final stages.

Her time was one minute 54.45, with Jagsch comfortably ahead of third-placed Anna Pulawska of Poland.

“It was an epic contest in such difficult conditions,” said Fisher.

“That side wind really picked up just as we were coming into the start line.

“I don’t think I’ve ever raced with a perpendicular side wind so it needed a lot of skill and heart out there.”

Fisher had finished second in the K1 500 in the Hungary World Cup regatta in Szeged last weekend.

Fisher also took part in the K4 500 final in Brandenburg. She replaced [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/594593/dame-lisa-carrington-skips-world-cup-regatta-on-medical-advice Dame Lisa Carrington who decided not to compete on medical advice.

Fisher, Olivia Brett, Greer Morley and Lucy Matehaere finished ninth in the final.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand