New Zealand’s walking football team takes world stage in Brisbane

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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New Zealand’s walking football team is expecting to punch above its weight on the world stage this month.

The 2026 International Walking Football Federation World Championships kicks off in Brisbane at the end of May and it will be New Zealand’s first time competing at the championships.

The team’s coach and manager, Neil Haines – who formerly represented New Zealand – told RNZ the walking game is six-aside, played on smaller fields, and has rolling substitutes.

Crucially, the players are aged 50 and over.

Haines said the New Zealand team of 12 began training about three weeks ago on Sundays, but will be upping that to twice a week ahead of their first match against England on May 28.

“We’re looking forward to it! And then, we playing Australia. The best part of it, we will give them a run for their money.”

Haines said it was a fantastic line-up, with teams from across Europe also competing – some of whom had been playing for at least 10 years.

He said it would be a challenge, but the team was up for it.

“We’ve just started out here in New Zealand and we feel that… like most New Zealand sport we’re going to punch above our weight.

“I hope that we can cause some surprises and the players are keen to do very well, so we are hoping we will get further than just making the numbers up.”

Haines said he came across the sport a couple of years ago and has been promoting it through the local trust he chairs ever since.

From an initial gala day at the North Shore United Club, between 20-30 people now turn up for games twice a week on summer evenings, he said.

Haines said the game enabled men and women to continue to play a sport they loved and – although mainly about participation – players retained a competitive streak.

“Just because people are over 50, they have not lost their competitiveness and that makes it really interesting, because walking football allows the body to work without too much stress.”

Haines said it would be great if the world cup inspired more people to join.

“I’d love it if this… got people into activities where they can enjoy the company of each other, the banter, and also doing something they thought they possibly could never do again – that’s playing football on a pitch, but they’re just walking.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand