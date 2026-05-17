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Are hot baths or saunas better for you?

May 17, 2026

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Are hot baths or saunas better for you?

Source: Radio New Zealand

A humble hot bath may do more for your health than a session in the sauna, according to new research.

Hot water immersion triggered stronger cardiovascular and immune responses than both traditional and infrared saunas, found the University of Oregon study, suggesting a simple soak offers surprisingly powerful health benefits.

“Hot tubs may be more useful for eliciting beneficial adaptations,” Lead author Dr Jessica Atencio told Sunday Morning.

Shared sauna sessions are becoming popular as a way to relax with mates.

Supplied / Samantha Bluemel

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand