Post ‘When you think you’re going to die, you fall in love with the world all over again’ May 17, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand Kate Bowler was a 35-year-old academic with a young family when stage 4 colon cancer suddenly “exiled her into the land of the sick”. “I was like, how can I be both feeling utterly broken and yet feel kind of carried by this thing that turns out to be joy?”, she tells Saturday Morning. The Duke University professor delves into how we can discover “the one weird delight that lights up just you” in her podcast Everything Happens and the new book Joyful Anyway. Play video Pause video This video is hosted on Youtube. – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext