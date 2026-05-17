Live NRL: NZ Warriors v Brisbane Broncos at Magic Round

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the NRL action, as NZ Warriors take on Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett is one of four players returning from injury for the NRL ‘Magic Round’ clash, but Luke Metcalf has been left out of the squad.

The Warriors, who are second on the NRL table, two points behind Penrith, are attempting to win their fifth game in a row, while the Broncos are trying to right their ship, after two consecutive losses.

However, they have the wood over the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium, with the Kiwi side not winning there since 2018.

Kickoff is 6.05pm.

Team lists

Warriors: 1 Taine Tuaupiki, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris (c), 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett (c), 11 Leka Halasima, 12 Kurt Capewell, 13 Erin Clark.

Interchange: 14 Sam Healey, 15 Jackson Ford, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Jacob Laban, 18 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20 Te Maire Martin.

Reserves: 21 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22 Luke Hanson, 23 Makaia Tafua.

Brisbane: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Jesse Arthars, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Phillip Coates, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Preston Riki, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Xavier Willison, 11 Jaiyden Hunt, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan.

Interchange: 14 Ben Hunt, 15 Ben Talty, 16 Va’a Semu, 17 Aublix Tawha, 18 Hayze Perham, 19 Josh Rogers.

Reserves: 20 Thomas Duffy, 21 Luke Gale, 22 Kane Bradley.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand