Live: Winston Peters to make NZ First policy announcement

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ First leader Winston Peters is due to make a policy announcement.

Peters will be speaking from Trusts Arena in West Auckland where he has been addressing a public meeting.

He is due to take questions around 2pm.

Previously, during his State of the Nation speech in March, Peters had announced his party would campaign on breaking up the Electricity Gentailers (generators and retailers).

He said the policy would ensure energy gentailers could “no longer control both the power and the price”.

The Party has also made a campaign promise to break up the country’s supermarket duopoly in a bid to lower grocery prices.

Its plan is to split Foodstuffs into two competing cooperatives and ramp up enforcement powers and fines.

Watch the livestream in the player above.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand