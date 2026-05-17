National to scrap good character assessments for sex offenders at sentencing

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The National Party is promising tougher sentences for sexual offending if it’s re-elected.

Its justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith – who is currently the Justice Minister – revealed on Sunday National would scrap good character assessments at sentencing for all sexual crimes, which meant harsher punishment.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made the announcement at the National Party Central Conference in Hamilton.

As it stands, judges must consider testimonies from people who were willing to speak to an offender’s character and maintain that their crime was “the exception, not the rule”, Goldsmith said.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

“That might serve the interests of well-connected offenders, but it rarely serves the interests of victims,” he said.

“Under National, judges will be prohibited from treating good character as a mitigating factor at sentencing for all sexual offending.

“The result will be tougher sentences, and stopping judges from being forced to consider the public reputation of an offender when sentences for sexual offending are being handed down.”

The criminal justice system prioritises sexual violence offenders over victims “too often”, he said.

“National is fixing the basics in law and order and building a future where all New Zealanders can feel safe in their communities. Ensuring there are real consequences for crime is a critical part of that.”

Goldsmith said the policy built on previous changes which included limiting the discounts judges can apply at sentencing to 40 percent, giving sexual violence victims the power to determine whether their perpetrators receive permanent name suppression, and making stalking illegal and punishable by imprisonment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand